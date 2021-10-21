Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Holdings Lifted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Employers worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Employers by 16.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Employers by 76.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 68,413 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Employers by 21.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after buying an additional 43,581 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

