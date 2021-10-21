Emercoin (EMC) One Day Volume Tops $26,087.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $26,087.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 93.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,238,722 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

