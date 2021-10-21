Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon Sells 4,150 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.61, for a total value of $708,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $11,931,042.80.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $168.73 on Thursday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $177.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.71 and a 200 day moving average of $141.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Elastic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,026,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Elastic by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Elastic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,479,000 after purchasing an additional 99,338 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

