Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EDIT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

EDIT opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.07. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

