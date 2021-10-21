eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0002

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $3.57 billion and approximately $162.44 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00071405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00102417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,082.94 or 1.00158028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.64 or 0.06442402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00022673 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,875,023,423,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

