easyJet (LON:EZJ) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 720 ($9.41). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 595 ($7.77) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 826.06 ($10.79).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON EZJ opened at GBX 591.20 ($7.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of -1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 723.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,553.36. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In related news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $50,399,746.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.