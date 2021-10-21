EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.86 Million

Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce $100.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.18 million to $103.10 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $92.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $399.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $405.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $426.41 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $438.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.90.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,090. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $130.64 and a one year high of $189.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

