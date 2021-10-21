Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to announce $150.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $607.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $602.40 million to $613.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $734.45 million, with estimates ranging from $723.90 million to $745.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 94.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 66,903 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 292,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.08. 38,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,559. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 35.51. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

