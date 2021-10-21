Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.92.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,634 shares of company stock valued at $709,467. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

