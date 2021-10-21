Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $25.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,634 shares of company stock valued at $709,467. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after acquiring an additional 149,857 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 45.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 53,945 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. 11,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.