East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issues Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EWBC traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $84.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in East West Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of East West Bancorp worth $64,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Truist Securities increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

