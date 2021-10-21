East West Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of EWBC opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in East West Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of East West Bancorp worth $64,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

