Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $158.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.70.

NYSE:EXP opened at $142.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 319.1% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 111,894 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 345.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after acquiring an additional 182,723 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

