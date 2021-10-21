E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Trading Up 3.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 21,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,343,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Specifically, Director Chinh Chu purchased 28,302 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $300,001.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas purchased 40,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 70,302 shares of company stock valued at $765,121 and have sold 1,670,148 shares valued at $19,553,674. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $23,912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $10,091,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E2open Parent Company Profile (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

