Dvision Network (DVI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.66 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $116.02 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dvision Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00195764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00094560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network (DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dvision Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dvision Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dvision Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dvision Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.