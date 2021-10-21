Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.21

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.21 and last traded at $62.13, with a volume of 27530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BROS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $2,522,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $19,884,000.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

