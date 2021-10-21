Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,385 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.36% of Duke Realty worth $63,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,128 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 150.8% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,041,000 after purchasing an additional 557,445 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,589,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,621,000 after purchasing an additional 405,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRE opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

