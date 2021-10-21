Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.51

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.51 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 14348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

DCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -252.31 and a beta of -0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $613,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,566.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,823. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after buying an additional 270,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

