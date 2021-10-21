Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DCT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.10.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.31 and a beta of -0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $1,163,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $613,668.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $931,566.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,823. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

