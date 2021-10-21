DubaiCoin Price Up 1,027.6% Over Last Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00045062 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021460 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005692 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

