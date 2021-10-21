DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will post $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. DTE Energy posted earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DTE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $115.52. 4,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.06. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

