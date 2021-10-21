DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DTM stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,860,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,798,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,602,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,428,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.