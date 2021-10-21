DSLA Protocol (DSLA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.24 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $56.28 million and $2.24 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 70.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00099591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00189725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,831,294,407 coins and its circulating supply is 5,469,284,262 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

