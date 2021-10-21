Driven Brands (DRVN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Driven Brands to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million. On average, analysts expect Driven Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRVN opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In related news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Driven Brands by 1,277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 82,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Driven Brands by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Driven Brands by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

