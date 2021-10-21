Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.50 Million

Brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to post sales of $88.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.40 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $350.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.20 million to $353.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $402.10 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $409.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

NYSE DRQ traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.34. 3,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a market cap of $862.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at $40,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

