Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.21 Million

Analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post $226.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.44 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $188.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $899.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $905.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $964.89 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $983.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

DEI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 129,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 367,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,363,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEI traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $33.91. 12,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,549. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.81, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

