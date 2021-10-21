Dotmoovs Hits One Day Trading Volume of $364,069.00 (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dotmoovs has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Dotmoovs has a market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $364,069.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00042731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00196123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00094678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Dotmoovs Profile

Dotmoovs is a coin. It launched on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

