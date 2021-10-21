Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

D opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

