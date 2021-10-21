Dodge & Cox Sells 1,600 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Dodge & Cox reduced its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $68.13 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

