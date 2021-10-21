Dodge & Cox Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dodge & Cox lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Unilever by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

NYSE:UL opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.