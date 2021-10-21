DLD Asset Management LP Sells 78,000 Shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

DLD Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $3,735,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,900,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $1,068,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $1,083,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

