Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $127.28 and last traded at $127.99. 26,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,059,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.06.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.