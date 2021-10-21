disBalancer Price Down 1.8% This Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000672 BTC on major exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $99,067.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00067550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00072064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00102530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,344.48 or 0.99780131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.13 or 0.06477682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00022286 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,540,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,185,366 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

