Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 25th (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 25th.

NYSEARCA TECS opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 161.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

