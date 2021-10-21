Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,638 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,638 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $40,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 459.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after acquiring an additional 166,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 115,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DOCU stock opened at $271.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.60 and its 200-day moving average is $256.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.42 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.