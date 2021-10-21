Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $42.82 Million Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $42,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total transaction of $47,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,274 shares of company stock worth $1,787,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $208.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.54. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

