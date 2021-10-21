Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to announce $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,211,000 after buying an additional 201,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average of $153.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

