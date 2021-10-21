DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. DHI Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE DHX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. 228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $247.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,354,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 243,834 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DHI Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,031,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.