DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Guggenheim downgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $515.13.

DXCM opened at $556.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.01, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $579.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $535.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.91.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $487,902.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,507 shares of company stock worth $26,075,729. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

