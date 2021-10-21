Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.01. 76,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,811. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

