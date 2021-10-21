Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €146.00 ($171.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €145.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €143.38. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €152.65 ($179.59).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

