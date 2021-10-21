Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $185.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $121.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average of $137.15. The company has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

