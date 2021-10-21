Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

WHTPF stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. WH Smith has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

