Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
WHTPF stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. WH Smith has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.
WH Smith Company Profile
