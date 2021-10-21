Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 237,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 92,297 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 684,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 410,831 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGL opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $365.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.96.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 445,000 shares of company stock worth $699,050 over the last ninety days.

NGL Energy Partners Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

