Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,724 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

