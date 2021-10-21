Deutsche Bank AG Has $981,000 Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $620.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QUOT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

