Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 25,073 Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 560.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 17.1% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 59.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at $770,000. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $28.87 on Thursday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

