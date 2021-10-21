Desjardins Trims The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Target Price to C$3.50

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VLNCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of The Valens from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of The Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of VLNCF stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The Valens has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

