DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. DermTech has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $154,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

