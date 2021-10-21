DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives $65.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $154,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DermTech by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after acquiring an additional 518,695 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in DermTech by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in DermTech by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DMTK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.22. 326,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,652. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. DermTech has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.88.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

